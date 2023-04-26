Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

