Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

