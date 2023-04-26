Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
