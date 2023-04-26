Synovus Financial Corp Sells 455 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 6.43% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

