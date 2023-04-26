Synovus Financial Corp Sells 16,214 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49.

