Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.39.

V opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

