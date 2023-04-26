Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 75 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $207.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

