Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,365 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

