Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.75 and a 200 day moving average of $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

