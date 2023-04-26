Synovus Financial Corp Buys 330 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SouthState worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SSB opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

