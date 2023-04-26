Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

