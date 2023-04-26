Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

