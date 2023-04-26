Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,226 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

