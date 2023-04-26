Symrise (FRA:SY1) Shares Up 0.7%

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €108.15 ($120.17) and last traded at €107.90 ($119.89). 367,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.10 ($119.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SY1 shares. Barclays set a €101.00 ($112.22) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($137.78) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($118.89) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €101.74.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

