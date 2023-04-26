Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.18

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.
SCMWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
