Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.18

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

