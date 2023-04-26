SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune Stock Down 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $160.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AC Immune by 54.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.