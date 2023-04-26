Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

