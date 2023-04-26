Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.