Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $16.72. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 1,649,752 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.