Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-1.98 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $185.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

