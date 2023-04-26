Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.92.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

