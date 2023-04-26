Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.10 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,487.09 and approximately $0.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,845.79 or 1.00385417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00045406 USD and is up 10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

