StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

