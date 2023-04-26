StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
