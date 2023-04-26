StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.