STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.4 %

STM stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

