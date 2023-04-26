STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $46.78. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 1,203,096 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

