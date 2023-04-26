Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.