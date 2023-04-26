Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

