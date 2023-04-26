Standpoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,579,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.7% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.51. 2,270,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,851. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

