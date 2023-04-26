Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 2.2%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.25 ($69.17) and last traded at €62.25 ($69.17). 14,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.65 ($70.72).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.41.

About Stabilus

(Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.