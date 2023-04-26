Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 2.2%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.25 ($69.17) and last traded at €62.25 ($69.17). 14,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.65 ($70.72).
Stabilus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.41.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
