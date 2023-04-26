Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

