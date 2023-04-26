Spirit AeroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 174% compared to the typical volume of 4,049 put options.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 1,145,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,659. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.