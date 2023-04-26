Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXS. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.34) to GBX 3,870 ($48.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.59) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.81).

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 110 ($1.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,731 ($46.60). The stock had a trading volume of 97,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,754. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,486.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,599 ($32.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,855 ($48.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,548.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,264.63.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

