SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.30

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 5134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,826 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,173,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.