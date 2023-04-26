SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 255,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

