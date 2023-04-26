SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.98. 5,454 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.