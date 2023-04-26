SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

