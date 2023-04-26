Sourceless Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $429.61 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Sourceless has a market cap of $429.61 million and approximately $3.31 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,367.61 or 0.99975935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02045916 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

