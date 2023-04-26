SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 5.8% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 3,239,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,684,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $510.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,563 shares of company stock worth $744,797. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

