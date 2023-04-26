Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

SFBC stock remained flat at $36.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Insider Activity

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,073 shares of company stock valued at $224,188. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

