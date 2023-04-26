Solana 24-Hour Volume Tops $366.30 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.92 or 0.00077456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and $366.30 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 392,764,018 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

