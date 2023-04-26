Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $135.48

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.48, but opened at $142.78. Snowflake shares last traded at $148.40, with a volume of 2,773,853 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

