Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 2.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. 5,509,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,400. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.