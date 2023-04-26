SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

