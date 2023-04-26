SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWest stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

