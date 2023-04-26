Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

