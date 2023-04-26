Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.25 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.78.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.39.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

