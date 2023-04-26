Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Up 1.9%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.97. 610,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,752% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

