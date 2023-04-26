Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,908. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.