Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.