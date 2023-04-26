Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 809.4%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 809.4% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.15. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.32.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

